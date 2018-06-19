 

Watch: 'One of the best wingers to ever play the game' - All Blacks pay respect to departing Julian Savea

The All Blacks have sung the praises of departing former teammate Julian Savea after the winger's confirmation he is leaving New Zealand to play French rugby.

Sonny Bill Williams, TJ Perenara and Ian Foster all spoke highly of The Bus.
Source: 1 NEWS

Savea announced last night via social media who will be teaming up with French Top 14 club Toulon at the end of the current Super Rugby season, saying "it’s been an absolute pleasure New Zealand" and talked of fond memories playing for the Hurricanes and the All Blacks.

Today, Sonny Bill Williams, TJ Perenara and assistant coach Ian Foster shared their own memories as they paid respect to the 27-year-old.

"He's got a real spark about him, he always has," Foster said.

"He had power, he's got pace and when he was on his game, the finishing on that wing was outstanding and he's been a big part of the All Blacks."

Foster also acknowledged Savea's mental strength having fallen out of favour when it came to recent squad selections - the last time Savea pulled on the black jersey was in the All Blacks' 15-all draw with the British and Irish Lions last July.

"I admire the way he has dealt with the last twelve months," Foster said.

"It's not easy when you've been a big part of this team to no make it but I think he's carried himself well."

Players Perenara and Williams said they loved their time playing with him.

"He would arguably be one of the best wingers to ever play the game," Perenara said.

"He could run through people and around people... he did it for such a long time at an elite level."

Williams said his favourite memory will be witnessing The Bus destroy the French in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final where he scored a hat-trick in the 62-13 win.

"That stands out in everyone's mind," he said.

"Off the field as well, he was just a great man."

