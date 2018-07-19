Watch: Ma'a Nonu to the Chiefs? Colin Cooper cagey over rumours former All Blacks centre could be heading for Hamilton

The Chiefs aren't letting anything deter their focus from this week's quarter-final against the Hurricanes - not even rumours a legend of their rivals could be joining them next year.

That's the stance of coach Colin Cooper after he repeatedly fended off questions today about the Waikato franchise's reported attempts to sign former All Blacks midfielder Ma'a Nonu.

Speaking at today's captain's run ahead of tomorrow night's clash in Wellington, Cooper was coy around the 36-year-old's possible return to New Zealand rugby following Nonu's announcement in May he was leaving Toulon after three seasons for family reasons.

"No, we haven't talked about that," Cooper replied when asked about Nonu.

"I'm just saying we haven't been discussing it. I'm not saying no or yes."

A move to the Chiefs would be Nonu's fourth Kiwi Super Rugby team after the 103-Test centre spent eight seasons at the Hurricanes (2003-2011), two years with the Blues (2012 and 2014) and a single season with the Highlanders (2013) before his move to France following the 2015 World Cup.

Cooper insisted the team is focused on tomorrow night.

"Our focus is this quarter-final. It's week by week, don't lose your focus."