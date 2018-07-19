 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Watch: Ma'a Nonu to the Chiefs? Colin Cooper cagey over rumours former All Blacks centre could be heading for Hamilton

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Chiefs aren't letting anything deter their focus from this week's quarter-final against the Hurricanes - not even rumours a legend of their rivals could be joining them next year.

The Chiefs coach said he's focused on the team's quarter-final, not speculation regarding Nonu.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's the stance of coach Colin Cooper after he repeatedly fended off questions today about the Waikato franchise's reported attempts to sign former All Blacks midfielder Ma'a Nonu.

Speaking at today's captain's run ahead of tomorrow night's clash in Wellington, Cooper was coy around the 36-year-old's possible return to New Zealand rugby following Nonu's announcement in May he was leaving Toulon after three seasons for family reasons.

"No, we haven't talked about that," Cooper replied when asked about Nonu.

"I'm just saying we haven't been discussing it. I'm not saying no or yes."

A move to the Chiefs would be Nonu's fourth Kiwi Super Rugby team after the 103-Test centre spent eight seasons at the Hurricanes (2003-2011), two years with the Blues (2012 and 2014) and a single season with the Highlanders (2013) before his move to France following the 2015 World Cup.

Cooper insisted the team is focused on tomorrow night.

"Our focus is this quarter-final. It's week by week, don't lose your focus."

The Chiefs and Hurricanes square off in Wellington tomorrow at 7:30pm.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:34
1
Ma'a Nonu and Colin Cooper.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu to the Chiefs? Colin Cooper cagey over rumours former All Blacks centre could be heading for Hamilton

2
Assistant coach Glenn Delaney says the likes of Ben and Aaron Smith will feature this Friday.

Highlanders welcome refreshed Smiths back into starting line up for quarter-final with Waratahs


3
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 07: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport on August 7, 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Crusaders beat the Lions to win the 2017 Super Rugby Final on Saturday night in Johannesburg. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Crusaders to honour super fan Doreen Searle before quarter-final clash with Sharks

4
TEMPE, AZ - MAY 23: The NFL logo during the Arizona Cardinals OTA on May 23, 2018 at the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More claims mean NFL concussion payout could jump by $590 million

00:29
5
Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.

Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

00:43
Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

01:34
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

Report Robert Nelson killed in 'rival gang hit' in Hamilton 'inaccurate', police say as homicide probe continues

But they say they're "keeping an open mind to any possible scenario for the motive for" the July 8 murder.

00:43
Reporter Paul Hobbs is above the scene, where police vehicles are focusing on a rural property on Onepu Spring Rd.

Police watchdog slams 'ill-considered' Armed Offenders Squad tactics during 2016 Kawerau siege

The Independent Police Conduct Authority says mistakes were made by police which may have contributed to four police officers being shot.

Young New Zealand diabetics missing insulin shots in dangerous bid to lose weight

The condition is not a recognised eating disorder but experts say it needs to be addressed.