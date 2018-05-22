 

Rugby


Watch: Livewire Aaron Smith lights up All Blacks training

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith was his usual self at his side's training in Auckland this morning, putting in a relentless showing in preparation to face France next month.

The halfback was a bundle of energy in Auckland this morning.
Smith, 29, will almost certainly be Steve Hansen's first choice halfback when the series against France kicks off, having been a shining light so far for the Highlanders in Super Rugby this season.

The halfback will be hoping to add to his 71-Test caps when the series against France begins on June 9 at Eden Park.

