Watch: Livewire Aaron Smith lights up All Blacks training

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith was his usual self at his side's training in Auckland this morning, putting in a relentless showing in preparation to face France next month.
Smith, 29, will almost certainly be Steve Hansen's first choice halfback when the series against France kicks off, having been a shining light so far for the Highlanders in Super Rugby this season.
The halfback will be hoping to add to his 71-Test caps when the series against France begins on June 9 at Eden Park.
