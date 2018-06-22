Watch: 'Kia kaha!' Young fans deliver inspiring speeches to All Blacks players

Several lucky fans - both young and old - were given the chance to meet their heroes a day before the final Test against France at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin today.

All Blacks stars Luke Whitelock, Karl Tu'inukuafe and Jeff Toomaga-Allen shared their stories about people who inspired them during their rugby careers.

Fans at the meet and greet in the Dunedin stadium changing sheds delivered touching speeches about being passionate All Blacks supporters.

One young fan who stood alongside his family plucked up the courage and told the men in black, "kia kaha!"

Whitelock and Tu'inukuafe have been named in the 23-man team to play in the third dead rubber match tomorrow night.