 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: 'Kia kaha!' Young fans deliver inspiring speeches to All Blacks players

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Several lucky fans - both young and old - were given the chance to meet their heroes a day before the final Test against France at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin today.

If this speech doesn’t fire up Luke Whitelock, Karl Tu'inukuafe and Jeff Toomaga-Allen, nothing will.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks stars Luke Whitelock, Karl Tu'inukuafe and Jeff Toomaga-Allen shared their stories about people who inspired them during their rugby careers.

Fans at the meet and greet in the Dunedin stadium changing sheds delivered touching speeches about being passionate All Blacks supporters.

One young fan who stood alongside his family plucked up the courage and told the men in black, "kia kaha!"

Whitelock and Tu'inukuafe have been named in the 23-man team to play in the third dead rubber match tomorrow night.

Toomaga-Allen is yet to put on the All Blacks jersey since his debut in Japan in 2013.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Eben Etzebeth and Brodie Retallick. The Rugby Championship. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test Match Rugby Union. Eden Park, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 14 September 2013. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

South African commentator backs Springboks, Wallabies to hammer All Blacks in Rugby Championship - 'What was there to fear?'

2
Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.

Kiwis name seven debutants in new look side for Denver Test

3
Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 24 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'We're not here to come second' - Fiji can win Rugby League World Cup says coach

00:15
4
Willy Caballero's error has made it harder for the South American side to stay in the World Cup.

Watch: Oh no! The most unbelievably awful keeping blunder of World Cup 2018 has Argentina on the brink of shock exit

5

Burger King apologises for offering burgers to Russian women who get pregnant from World Cup players

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern's baby girl wrapped in shawl knitted by Clarke Gayford's mum, and blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu

The baby was wearing a special something knitted by a supporter.

02:54
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

John Armstrong: There are moments in a country’s history which transcend the ordinary

Jacinda Ardern is the very embodiment of how a modern society seeks to unshackle women in order to harvest their potential contribution, our columnist writes.

02:11

New Zealand public have to wait a bit longer to meet Jacinda Ardern's 'very alert and one hungry baby'

As dozens of reporters and Kiwis wait, the PM, Clarke Gayford and their daughter won't make a public appearance until tomorrow at the earliest.

Police car generic.

Police rescue baby after man flees police in car following domestic incident in Porirua

The police arrived at an address in Cannons Creek just after 9am where a man was driving away and failed to stop for police.

00:54
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on birth of baby girl

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed to 1 NEWS that Ms Ardern received a private congratulatory message from her majesty.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 