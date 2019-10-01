Watch: Kapa haka group teaches enthusiastic Japanese crowd haka at All Blacks fan event

A kapa haka group has taught an enthusiastic Japanese crowd the haka at an All Blacks fan event in Beppu today.

Children and adults alike were treated to a dose of Kiwi culture, packing into a large convention hall to meet All Blacks players and watch a kapa haka group performance.

Also on hand to perform was Kiwi band Six60, which belted out a number of the group's tunes to the delighted crowd.

The All Blacks in attendance took time out to coach local youths some world class rugby skills.

Judging by the crowd reaction, many decked out in All Blacks gear, the New Zealand team will have lots of local support when they take on Canada at Oita Stadium tomorrow night.