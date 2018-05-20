 

Watch: Highlanders' Tevita Nabura banned six weeks for this brain explosion karate kick to the head against Waratahs

Highlanders winger Tevita Nabura has been suspended for six weeks after kicking Waratahs' winger Cameron Clark in the face last Saturday night in Sydney.

The winger left the Highlanders with 14 men for 62 minutes after this outrageous act.
Nabura was given his marching orders in the 19th minute, issued a red card, after he went up for a high ball and then kicked his boot out into the face of Clark.

His departure contributed to the Highlanders 41-12 loss, with the New Zealand side reduced to 13 men at one point when Aaron Smith was sin-binned for a professional foul.

SANZAAR accepted Nabura's guilty plea and suspended him until July 6.

Highlanders

