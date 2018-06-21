 

Rugby


Watch: Dan Carter challenges Billy Slater to goal-kicking trick shot challenge from corner flag

All Blacks legend Dan Carter still has a couple of tricks up his sleeve but he's going to have to do better to get one up on NRL star Billy Slater.

Slater admitted he's not much of a goal-kicker but it didn't stop him from taking on the All Blacks legend.


Carter challenged Slater to a goal-kicking trick shot contest as part of a promotion for his new beer company, where the pair had to slot the ball between the uprights from the left corner flag.

Carter knocked his over with ease using his trademark left boot before Slater stepped up.

"I've never been much of a goal-kicker," the Maroons fullback said.

"But I suppose there's a first time for everything."

Slater followed up with an ugly kick, even shouting "no!" initially after connecting with the ball but it tailed around and kissed the crossbar on its way over, sending the 35-year-old into scenes of jubilation.

The Maroons may need some of that luck on Sunday night when they face off with the NSW Blues in State of Origin II in Sydney in a do-or-die scenario, having lost the first contest in the best-of-three series 22-12.

Slater has been declared fit for the match although he probably won't be handed the goal-kicking responsibilities.

