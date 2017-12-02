Watch: Augustine Pulu targets All Blacks' halfback spot – 'I'm still motivated to get that black jersey'

New Blues captain Augustine Pulu has made his intentions known to take over the role as the All Blacks third choice halfback, following the departure of Tawera Kerr-Barlow to France.

Earlier this year, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said that he wasn't sure where the next halfback will come from, with Kerr-Barlow leaving to join French club La Rochelle.

However, Pulu, 27, has made it clear that he wants the role of playing deputy to Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara.

"I'm still motivated to get to that black jersey," Pulu said at the Blues' media conference yesterday.

"For myself, I just want to make sure that I do my job with the Blues as best I can."