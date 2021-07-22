TODAY |

Wallabies poised for early trip to NZ with bubble in doubt

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wallabies are poised to make an early trip to New Zealand for the first Bledisloe Cup Test taking place next month with the New Zealand Government weighing up the status of the trans-Tasman bubble.

1 NEWS understands the Australian rugby team have packed their bags to travel as soon as possible if any news of a bubble closure is announced tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

The Wallabies' hurried planning comes after Cabinet held an emergency meeting this afternoon regarding the trans-Tasman bubble as the Covid-19 situation in Australia worsens by the day due to the Delta variant.

The Wallabies made history with a special rendition of the Australian national anthem. Source: Getty

It is considering whether New Zealand's bubble needs to be paused to the whole of Australia, with it currently closed off to three states already; New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria. 

Any confirmation of a closure won't be known until tomorrow though.

The All Blacks are scheduled to host the Wallabies for the first Bledisloe Test this year at Eden Park on Saturday August 7 before the series moves to Australia for an August 21 Test in Perth.

A third Test in Wellington is then scheduled for the following week on Saturday August 28 before the All Blacks then turn their attention to the planned arrivals of Argentina and South Africa for Rugby Championship Tests in New Zealand throughout September and early October.

