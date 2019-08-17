Wallabies confident of ending Eden Park hoodoo, says captain

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is confident that his side can end their 33-year losing run at Eden Park as they face the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup decider tonight.

With last week's 47-26 victory in Perth, the Wallabies are one win away from ending their 17-year wait for the Bledisloe Cup.

What's more, Michael Hooper's side will have to end one of Australian sport's biggest losing runs, having not tasted success in Auckland since 1986, while the All Blacks haven't lost at their Eden Park fortress since 1994.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after his side's captains run in Auckland last night, Hooper says that he's confident of lifting the Bledisloe aloft later tonight.

"It's a good challenge," he said.

"There's many different things happening, there's great stories in our team, I'm sure in their team as well.

"There's plenty at stake."

Hooper also says that he's expecting a tough test from the All Blacks' new boys, coach Steve Hansen making changes to the side that fell in Perth, awarding starting spots to Sevu Reece, George Bridge and Nepo Laulala.

"Any team they roll out [will be] a real beast."