Wallabies coach moves to assure Storm's Fijian flyer of rugby union future

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has moved to assure the rugby playing future of Melbourne Storm and Fiji winger Suliasi Vunivalu, according the Sydney Morning Herald.

Suliasi Vunivalu scores against Canberra Source: Getty

Vunivalu, 24, has signed on to switch codes next season, following his prolific try-scoring career in rugby league.

However, Vunivalu's upcoming switch had been thrown into uncertainty due to the impacts of Covid-19.

"If my contract is still there then I’m happy to go on with it but if not then we’ll see where we go from there," Vunivalu said last week.

"My kids and family are all here in Melbourne so this is where I want to stay. I love the city and especially the club so if they still want me here then I’d want to stay."

With the Wallabies' Kiwi coach currently quarantining in New Zealand, a phone call from Rennie to Vunivalu appears to have kept the wheels in motion for the Fijian flyer's return to rugby union.

His signing with Rugby Australia would signify that Vunivalu intends to change his international allegiance from Fiji to Australia, having represented the Pacific nation in rugby league.

Vunivalu was a breakout star in the 15-man-code during his time as a schoolboy, playing for Auckland's Saint Kentigern College's 1st XV.

In 96 matches for the Melbourne Storm in the NRL, Vunivalu has scored 76 tries - an average of one per 101 minutes. At Test level, Vunivalu has 12 tries in eight matches for Fiji Bati.