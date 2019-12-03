TODAY |

Wallabies coach moves to assure Storm's Fijian flyer of rugby union future

Source:  1 NEWS

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has moved to assure the rugby playing future of Melbourne Storm and Fiji winger Suliasi Vunivalu, according the Sydney Morning Herald.

Suliasi Vunivalu scores against Canberra Source: Getty

Vunivalu, 24, has signed on to switch codes next season, following his prolific try-scoring career in rugby league.

However, Vunivalu's upcoming switch had been thrown into uncertainty due to the impacts of Covid-19.

"If my contract is still there then I’m happy to go on with it but if not then we’ll see where we go from there," Vunivalu said last week.

"My kids and family are all here in Melbourne so this is where I want to stay. I love the city and especially the club so if they still want me here then I’d want to stay."

With the Wallabies' Kiwi coach currently quarantining in New Zealand, a phone call from Rennie to Vunivalu appears to have kept the wheels in motion for the Fijian flyer's return to rugby union.

His signing with Rugby Australia would signify that Vunivalu intends to change his international allegiance from Fiji to Australia, having represented the Pacific nation in rugby league.

Vunivalu was a breakout star in the 15-man-code during his time as a schoolboy, playing for Auckland's Saint Kentigern College's 1st XV.

In 96 matches for the Melbourne Storm in the NRL, Vunivalu has scored 76 tries - an average of one per 101 minutes. At Test level, Vunivalu has 12 tries in eight matches for Fiji Bati.

That sensational strike rate had seen Vunivalu pen a $1.92m deal with Rugby Australia and the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby, coming into place after the current NRL season.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'
2
'A celebration of rugby' – Blues' win not about me, says Beauden Barrett
3
NZ unearths next shot put star after eight-year-old breaks age world record
4
NZ in global spotlight as thousands pack out Auckland's Eden Park to celebrate rugby's return
5
Warriors to only take 'four wins this year', commentator Phil Gould predicts
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15

'He was a hooker' - Drop goal heroics didn't come from dad, jokes Bryn Gatland
00:15

'Are you on the bench?' - How Bryn Gatland tried to hide Highlanders return from dad Warren
01:50

Sold out Eden Park 'what we dreamed of', says Blues coach
00:15

Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'