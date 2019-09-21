Wallabies claim thriller over Fiji to begin Rugby World Cup campaign with win

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of this Rugby World Cup Pool D encounter between the Wallabies and Fiji from Sapporo.

Australia 39-21 Fiji

Fulltime: After a strong second half from the Wallabies they have started off their campaign winning against Fiji.

76 min: Fiji some how manage to kill off another Wallabie raid close to their line. Fiji force an error from Australia and earn a scrum deep in their own half.

71 min TRY: Australia's Koroibete has shown off his speed with running away down the left side from a Australian set piece from a line out. To'omua converting the try.

68 min TRY: Australia on a real roll now with Kerevi scoring to add onto the Wallabies lead. The Fijians have lost all their momentum from the first half with Australia rolling on points. To'omua converts.

61 min TRY: Latu with his second try, the Wallabies using their strength in the line out drives to score two tries in five minutes. To'omua missing the convertion.

60 min: Fijian player Botia has been shown the yellow card for slowing down play at the ruck with the referee warning the Fijian players early on.

56 min TRY: Tolu Latu crashes over from a Australian line out drive. The Wallabies bullying the Fijian forward pack in line outs this half. Hodge misses the conversion.

54 min: Australia getting three peanlties close to Fijis line, but they choose to go for the line out in attempt to scoring a try.

52 min: Will Genia comes into the game and makes his presence felt straight away with a long range attacking kick to get deep into the Fijian half.

50 min: Hodge makes no mistake and sends it through the post.

49 min: Wallabie get a peanlty in front of the sticks and Hooper has decided to take the three points on offer.

47 min: The Wallabies looking dangerous on attack, but the strong Fijian defence manges to turn the ball over in the ruck to get themselves out of trouble.

43 min TRY: Kerevi throws a shocking pass with Waisea Nayacalevu pouncing on the loose ball and scores a run away try. Volavola converts.

42 min: David Pocock with a crunching tackle on a Fijian player to shut down any Fiji attack and earns his side a penalty.

41 min: Penalty to Fiji to open the half and this time the Fijians decide to kick for the corner and go for the line-out.

5.46: Fiji kick off with the Wallabies catching on their 10 metre line.

Halftime: Volavola kicks the ball into touch to bring down the curtain on the first half. The Fijians leading the Wallabies with a strong performance in the opening half.

35 min TRY: Reece Hodge has crashed over in the corner with a Wallabies set play paying off. Lealiifano can't convert the try. Australia behind by two.

33 min: Australia have been given a penalty for a high tackle and they have kicked to the corner which will see them on the Fijiian 10 metre line.

30 min: Volavola just manges to sneak the ball through the post.

28 min: Fiji attacking on the back of a penalty advantage, the penalty is given to Fiji 30 metres out from Australia's line and Volavola oppts for the kick again.

26 min: Courages defense from the Wallabies and they manage to force a mistake from the Fijians.

25 min: Australia have just dodged a bullet with Yato nearly crossing over again with a brilliant set piece from a line out. Fiji drive the Wallabies back in their in goal to get a five meter scrum.

23 min: Volavola has kicked the penalty to give Fiji a four point lead.

22 min: Fiji get a ruck penalty and Volavola wants to take the kick.

21 min: A crunching tackle on Lealiifano sees the Wallabies lose the ball and give the Fijians another chance to attack in enemy territory.

17 min TRY: Michael Hooper with a courages captains run by hitting the gap through the Fijian forwards. The Australian going straight through the middle. Christian Lealiifano converts.

15 min: On the back of a peanlty and a Fijian mistake in their half the Wallabies get their first real attacking chance in the opposition half.

12 min: Fiji on the attack again with a penalty to get into the Wallabie half. Fiji finding gaps in the Australian defence with Radradra nearly breaking through, but lucky for the Aussies the winger losses the ball.

7 min TRY: The flying Fijians are in! With a beautiful shift of the ball from their own half, big winger Josua Tuisova with the break down the right edge and brilliant support play from Peceli Yato who scores. Volavola misses the kick.

4min: Volavola sends it right through the middle.

3 min: Fiji with the attacking kick and get deep into the Wallabies half. Wallabie White under pressure at break down time and Fiji earn themselves a penalty. Volavola oppts to go for goal.

1 min: Radradra introduces himself in the game with a powerful run! The danger man gets rid of Hodge.

4.45: Australia have kicked off with Fiji catching it on their 10 meter line.

4.45: The anthems are done, its now time for the Cibi War dance !

Kick Off: 4:45pm

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the 2019 Rugby World Cup match between Australia and Fiji.

The game will kick off the campaign for Pool D in front of a packed crowd in Sapporo, Japan.

Australia's Marika Koroibete, Isi Naisarani and Samu Kerevi will be playing against their birth country Fiji. The three have expressed that the biggest challenge will most likely be before kick-off when they face the Fijian Cibi war dance and stand off against their culture.

Team lists follow.

Fiji

1. Campese Ma'afu 2. Samuel Matavesi 3. Peni Ravai 4. Tevita Cavubati 5. Leone Nakawara 6. Dominiko Wawqaniburotu 7. Peceli Yato 8. Viliami Mata 9. Frank Lomani 10. Ben volavola 11. Semi radradra 12. Levani Botia 13. Waisea Nayacalevu 14. Josua Tuisova 15. Kini Murimurivalu Reserves 16. Veremalua Vugakoto 17. Mosese Voka 18. Eroni Mawi 19. Nikola Matawalu 20. Manasa Saulo 21. Alivereti Veitokani 22. Tevita Ratuva 23. Vereniki Goneva

Australia