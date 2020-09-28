Wallabies 'buying in' to culture change implemented by new coach Dave Rennie

Your playlist will load after this ad

They haven't played a game under him yet but already the Wallabies are beginning to feel the effects of having new coach Dave Rennie at the helm, hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa says.

The Wallabies begin training today after completing three days of quarantine in Christchurch for next month's two Bledisloe Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand - Rennie's first matches in charge of the team after joining earlier this year.

Rennie joined after a rocky 2019 for the Wallabies which ended with an embarrassing quarter-finals exit at the Rugby World Cup and then-coach Michael Cheika walking out the door.

Since then though, Rennie has gone about laying the foundations for a new-look Wallabies from that era, Paenga-Amosa says.

"I think it's just a lot of difference in culture," Paenga-Amosa said, comparing things now to when he was last in the team in 2018.

"There's definitely a lot more positivity around the place, a lot more players are buying in to what Dave is about.

"I'm seeing the difference is already with how the group is around each other and I think that starts off at the top."

Paenga-Amosa said he didn't want to go into the finer details around what went wrong internally with the Wallabies last year but admitted there were issues.

"On the outside, hearing things about what the boys were saying and that things weren't working," he said.

"I couldn't accurately tell you what but I definitely know things weren't working.

"Hopefully those things are coming to light and things are working out."