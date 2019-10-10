Wales lose first-five Dan Biggar against Fiji after horrifying aerial collision with teammate

Wales were left with their hearts in their mouths in their 29-17 Rugby World Cup win against Fiji in Oita, following a nasty collision between first-five Dan Biggar and fullback Liam Williams.

In the second half of the Pool D clash, a kick over the top from Fiji fullback Kini Murimurivalu saw the Welsh players scrambling back in defence.

As both Biggar and Williams went for the ball, neither player had any idea of the other, colliding in a nasty incident.

Biggar would cop the brunt of the impact, hit twice in the head firstly by Williams' shoulder, and then his thigh on landing.