TODAY |

Waisake Naholo returns for Highlanders, named on the bench against Lions

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Highlanders

The Highlanders are set to welcome back All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo from injury, with the Fijian flyer named on the bench for their upcoming Super Rugby clash against the Lions on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Naholo, 28, has been out of rugby action since March after injuring his knee at training following his side's 32-26 loss against the Blues.

His return to the Highlanders is timely, with injuries to outside backs Ben Smith, Tevita Li, Tevita Nabura and Richard Buckman - ruling them out against the Lions.

Naholo will have little time to impress All Blacks selectors ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan, with the Highlanders having just four regular season games remaining in the Super Rugby competition.

Shannon Frizell returns from his All Blacks rest and has been named to start at number eight. He will be joined by Luke Whitelock and Dillon Hunt in the loose forwards.

Teihorangi Walden pairs up with Rob Thompson in the midfield with Aaron Smith named to start at halfback.

Highlanders: 15 Matt Faddes, 14 Jordan Hyland, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Sio Tomkinson, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Shannon Frizell, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Luke Whitelock (c), 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Josh Dickson, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Jack Whetton, 20 James Lentjes, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Dan Hollinshead, 23 Waisake Naholo.

Waisake Naholo makes a break during the Highlanders v Blues, Super Rugby week 2 game held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz
Waisake Naholo in action for the Highlanders against the Blues. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
2
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
3
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
4
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
5
The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday 12 April 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue one of three Crusaders to re-sign with club
02:29
The 32-year-old is set to lead the NZ women's team at the 2021 World Cup.

New Black Ferns captain Les Elder credits late father for reaching milestone
01:51
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.

'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
Julian Savea in action for Toulon.

Toulon owner softens stance on Julian Savea - 'I may have been too harsh with him'