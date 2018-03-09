Waisake Naholo returns for Highlanders, named on the bench against Lions

The Highlanders are set to welcome back All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo from injury, with the Fijian flyer named on the bench for their upcoming Super Rugby clash against the Lions on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Naholo, 28, has been out of rugby action since March after injuring his knee at training following his side's 32-26 loss against the Blues.

His return to the Highlanders is timely, with injuries to outside backs Ben Smith, Tevita Li, Tevita Nabura and Richard Buckman - ruling them out against the Lions.

Naholo will have little time to impress All Blacks selectors ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan, with the Highlanders having just four regular season games remaining in the Super Rugby competition.

Shannon Frizell returns from his All Blacks rest and has been named to start at number eight. He will be joined by Luke Whitelock and Dillon Hunt in the loose forwards.

Teihorangi Walden pairs up with Rob Thompson in the midfield with Aaron Smith named to start at halfback.

Highlanders: 15 Matt Faddes, 14 Jordan Hyland, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Sio Tomkinson, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Shannon Frizell, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Luke Whitelock (c), 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Josh Dickson, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone.