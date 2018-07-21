Video: Thousands pack San Francisco stadium as sevens World Cup makes cultural assault on US sports fans

Source:
San Francisco locals are getting behind the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park, with thousands packing in for the tournament's opening day.
As rugby, and in particular sevens, begins to pick up a larger following in the US, the World Cup Sevens is proving to be a hit, with fans of all countries flocking to AT&T Park to support their sides.
Event organisers are hoping to see the park's 42,000 capacity tested, as the World Cup Sevens continues over the weekend and into Monday NZT.
sport
