Video: 'There is a question in here?' Cheeky Crusaders coach Scott Roberston laughs after Mayor interrupts council members' long-winded question

The Crusaders attended the council chambers today as they tried to urge them to build a new stadium in Christchurch.

The Crusaders coach couldn't contain his laughter after Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel asked her fellow council member to get to the point of his question.
Source: Christchurch City Council

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, injured All Blacks skipper Kieran Read and chief executive Hamish Riach attended the council meeting as they pushed their case for a new indoor rectangular stadium to be built to replace the current - and supposedly temporary - AMI stadium.

A council member seemed to get lost in his own question to the Crusaders team after talking about artificial surfaces, with Mayor Lianne Dalziel asking her fellow council member to get to the point of his question.

"There is a question in here isn't there?" asked Dalziel.

Robertson couldn't contain his laughter after the mayor's dig.

"She's good," said Robertson.

The Crusaders are hoping that a 25,000 seat venue with a roof is built with the option of an additional 5,000 temporary seats. 

