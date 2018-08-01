 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Video: Rieko Ioane smashes All Blacks’ upper body workout with chin ups and high pull deadlift

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

Blues star Rieko Ioane grabbed today's All Blacks gym session with both hands as he and others assembled for training before Monday's Rugby Championship squad naming.

Ioane powered through an upper body workout which featured exercises such as chin ups and high pull deadlifts at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre in Christchurch.

The 21-year-old finished the Super Rugby season as the Blues' top try-scorer, crossing the line 10 times throughout 2018.

Since debuting for the All Blacks in 2016 against Italy, he has scored 16 tries in 16 Tests.

The Blues speedster made the most of the weights session in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
2

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
3

All Blacks' positional battles heating up as Mo'unga, Frizell push cases for more time in the black jersey
4

Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson ahead of Super Rugby final
5

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:42
The squads shared the Apollo Projects Centre in Christchurch today.

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym
01:06
The All Blacks coach believes Razor has a good support crew around him too.

Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson ahead of Super Rugby final
01:18
Coach Steve Hansen said he picked the injured hooker so he could ‘access’ him when he’s ready.

All Blacks hope to see Dane Coles back in action by October - 'We've just got to be patient'
01:42
Steve Hansen

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss

All Blacks' positional battles heating up as Mo'unga, Frizell push cases for more time in the black jersey

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

While Christchurch is gearing up to host this weekend's Super Rugby final, there’s another battle happening in the Garden City as All Blacks players fight for field time in the upcoming Rugby Championship.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters today players are putting their hands up across the board.

However he said those calling for in-form first-five Richie Mo’unga to take over the No.10 jersey to cool their jets.

"He's playing behind a Rolls-Royce pack. He's playing the way we're expecting him to play behind a pack like that," Hansen said.

"It's going to be really interesting to see how he does in a big game. It's not a test match, but it's probably the closest you will get to one without playing one. I'm really looking forward to seeing how he drives the team around the park and does those things."

Another area of interest happens to be in the loose forwards, with Shannon Frizell continuing to impress selectors.

Hansen said while Liam Squire remains the first choice at blindside, he hinted there were plans in place for the one-Test Highlander.

The full squad for the Rugby Championship is named on Monday ahead of the first Bledisloe Test which takes place two weeks later.

Coach Steve Hansen says a number of players are putting their hands up. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:19
It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip.

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

James Slipper admits he's 'not all fixed' ahead of rugby return after ban for positive cocaine test

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Remorseful Wallabies prop James Slipper says he's sorry and embarrassed after serving a two-month drug ban and while he's not fully fixed, he's happier than in a long time.

The 86-Test prop returns to rugby on Friday for an Australian Super Selection team trial against the Wallabies in Sydney.

Slipper received the ban and a $27,500 fine on May 24 after violations of the Rugby Australia Illicit Drugs Policy, twice testing positive to cocaine.

The 29 -year-old Queensland Red has had to deal with personal issues including his mother being diagnosed with a terminal condition.

"I've let a lot of people down and I couldn't be more sorry for that and more embarrassed for what I've done," Slipper said on Wednesday.

"I've obviously gone through a bit of a rough patch and made some poor decisions and I probably wasn't coping with certain aspects of my life that I was going through at the time.

"I've had to address quite a few things, its probably something that is going to have to stay with me for a while, continually trying to work on myself to become a better person and a positive outcome.

"But at the time I didn't see a healthy ending there for a bit.

"I'm not all fixed, as they say, but I'm working hard and seeing the professionals and going well.

"I'm as happy as I've been in a long time so that's probably the most important thing."

Asked if the suspension had been a wakeup call Slipper said "It brought it to a head, it forced me to step away from the game and deservedly so.

"It forced me to have a real good look at myself and seek professional help

He was shocked but grateful for the chance to play on Friday.

'With how tough things were its been good to get around the players again," Slipper said.

"I'm a rugby player and thats what I enjoy doing but just to be welcomed back here and help the Wallabies prepare for a Bledisloe game is pretty humbling to me."

The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby