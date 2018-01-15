Video: Disgust after Mathieu Bastareaud allegedly caught directing vile homophobic slur at rival

 

French rugby star Mathieu Bastareaud is facing a potential ban after television footage caught him allegedly uttering a homophobic slur at an opponent during his side's Champions Cup win over Benetton.

The French star is in hot water for his comments during Toulon's win over Benetton in the European Rugby Champions Cup.
Source: SKY

Bastareaud, who captained Toulon in the 36-0 win this morning, appeared to call Sebastian Negri a "f***** f*****" after an alteraction at a ruck with less than a minute left in the match.

World Rugby's rules state "verbal abuse includes, but is not limited to abuse based on: religion, colour, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation", meaning a suspension could be headed the centre's way.

The Six Nations is less than a month away.

European Professional Club Rugby said it had been made aware of the situation and their citing commissioner was considering it.

The minimum ban for verbal abuse is six weeks while the maximum is 12 months.

The 29-year-old took to Twitter after the match to apologise for his actions.

"I want to apologise for my reaction to the player's insults," he wrote.

"I reacted badly in responding to his provocation, I'm sincerely saddened that I could have hurt people."

Former England first-five Andy Goode slammed Bastareaud for his comments.

"No place in the game for homophobia," Goode wrote on Twitter.

"Absolutely disgusting. I hope [EPCR] make an example of Bastareaud and ban him for a long time. Should throw the book at him."

France's first Six Nations match is on February 4 NZT against Ireland.

