 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

share

Faleatua Malili 

1 NEWS NOW Sport Reporter

Stepping out of his brother's shadow, John Akau'ola is turning heads, rising quickly up the ranks in rugby union after just three years in the code.

Now, the former rugby league player is to represent New Zealand at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in France.

John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France
Source: 1 NEWS

Akau'ola's older brother Sitaleki is a former Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers second row/winger who now plays in the Super League for the Warrington Wolves.

The 20-year-old said despite picking a different path to that of his brother, Sitaleki has always been one of his heroes.

"He has always been my idol," said Akau'ola.

"Especially where he has come from, similar from where I've come from but we've gone on different tracks."

Sitaleki Akauola of the Panthers in the Downer NRL Auckland Rugby League Nines match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, February 04, 2017. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Sitaleki Akauola.

Source: Photosport

Akau'ola said his brother and family were extremely proud with his selection for the national under 20s side.

"He (Sitaleki) was stoked, just like with my parents – just like how every other family member would react, like emotional and yet so happy about it."

Akau'ola is of Tongan descent and he admitted he surprised himself with how quickly he picked up the game of union after his transition from league three years ago.

"I didn't even think I was going to be good at it, didn't know I would come this far."

TAUPO, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 10: John Akauola-Laula from Auckland Premiere during the Jock Hobbs Memorial Tournament match between Auckland Premiere and Manawatu on September 10, 2017 in Taupo, New Zealand. (Photo by Mead Norton/Getty Images)

John Akauola-Laula in action for the Auckland U19 team at the Jock Hobbs tournament in Taupo.

Source: Getty

The Auckland lock was part of the New Zealand side that took out the Oceania Rugby U20 Championship title earlier this month – with his side beating Australia 43-28 in the final.

"For me I just don't want to be known as 'were you that person's little brother'. I want to be known as myself," he said.

"With the work I have put in I want to be known for that."

The New Zealand U20 team kick off their campaign against Japan on May 31 with Akau'ola saying he feels the pressure of being the defending champs.

"Yep a lot. We try not to take that in as bad pressure."

Akau'ola sacrificed a move to Australia with his parents to pursue his rugby career, he lives in Auckland with his grandmother.

TAUPO, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 13: John Akauola-Laula of Auckland takes a line-out during the Jock Hobbs memorial tournament match between Auckland and Canterbury on September 13, 2017 in Taupo, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

John Akauola-Laula of Auckland takes a line-out during the Jock Hobbs memorial tournament match between Auckland and Canterbury in Taupo.

Source: Getty

He was part of the Auckland U19 side that took out the Jock Hobbs national competition in Taupo where his side defeated Waikato 30-17.

The New Zealand team are to meet at Mount Maunganui to train as a squad tomorrow before flying out for France next Thursday.

Related

Faleatua Malili

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:52
1
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks


02:41
2
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

00:29
3
Billy cut some serious shapes in his New York League of YES game.

This will make you smile - young baseballer with Down syndrome busts out brilliant dance moves after home run

4

Sydney rugby club investigate after player with Kiwi heritage racially abused

5
SHANE WARNE & MICHAEL CLARKE - 23.11.2013 Brisbane Gabba Cricket Ground. Day 3 of the First Ashes Test 2013/14 Australia v England. This image is for Editorial Use Only. Any further use or individual sale of the image must be cleared by application to the Manager Sports Media Publishing (SMP Images). PHOTO : Scott Davis SMP IMAGES

Shane Warne laughs off idea Aussies should play like Black Caps - 'The Kiwis? No thanks'

02:40
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 14 picks: 'I think the Highlanders could spank the Waratahs' - Sav and Stephen reunited in the tipping hot seat

The TVNZ rugby oracles break down this weekend's action of Super Rugby.


02:41
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

Akau'ola is the younger brother of former Wests Tigers and Panthers player Sitaleki, but is determined to make his mark in the 15-man game.

01:20
The PM says the government has “factored in” looming pay negotiations with teachers, police and nurses in the Budget.

Jacinda Ardern says Budget 'factored in' upcoming pay negotiations with teachers, nurses and police

Ms Ardern was today asked about what will likely be tough pay negotiations and the Government's ability to fund wage increases.

00:48
‘Excuse me’ – David Parker chokes up while remembering plight of homeless 11-year-old girl

Watch: 'Still brings me to tears' - Emotional Minister David Parker close to crying as he recalls story of homeless 11-year-old girl during poverty speech today

The Economic Development Minister was delivering a post-Budget speech when he told the audience about an RNZ interview last year.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Person critically injured in animal attack near Raglan

The victim has been transported to a medical facility.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 