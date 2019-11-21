TODAY |

Vacant All Blacks job a 'poisoned chalice', former England and Lions lock says

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

The vacant All Blacks coaching role is a "poisoned chalice".

That's the description used by former England and Lions lock Ben Kay who believes being Steve Hansen's successor should be one of the "most sought-after jobs" in rugby but finer details of the role are why some of the game's biggest names are pulling out of the race.

"There are parallels between Steve Hansen's departure from the All Blacks after 15 years as an assistant and head coach and the time Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United," Kay wrote in a column for The Times.

"Taking over from Hansen after more than a decade of unparalleled All Blacks dominance is a poisoned chalice.

"The squad Ferguson left behind at Old Trafford was nowhere near as strong as it had been and things began to spiral as successive managers tried and failed to rebuild the team.

"The same challenge awaits Hansen's successor. New Zealand are still a fine team but they are not as strong as they were four years ago."

So far the likes of Warren Gatland, Jamie Joseph, and Dave Rennie have all declined to apply for the role, leaving current All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson as the frontrunners from a group of 26 approached by New Zealand Rugby.

New Zealand Rugby is expected to announce Hansen's replacement on December 12.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rugby NZ is looking at dozens of resumes for the next All Blacks coach, but Scott Robertson and Ian Foster are rumoured to be at the top of the stack. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV
2
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
3
New Zealand Cricket promise life ban for racist abuser of Jofra Archer
4
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
5
Vacant All Blacks job a 'poisoned chalice', former England and Lions lock says
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:05

Dave Rennie 'an excellent choice' - former Wallabies hail Kiwi's appointment

Dave Rennie not done with Glasgow despite sealing Wallabies coaching role
01:05

Wallabies great implores fans to get behind Kiwi coach Dave Rennie

Watch: England rugby player Joe Marler gives possibly the most bizarre interview in sports history