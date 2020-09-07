Tupou Vaa'i's family still can’t believe he’s an All Black a day on from his selection

A day on, the family of Tupou Vaa'i still can’t believe he’s an All Black.

The 20-year-old bolter had a Father's Day surprise for the Vaa'i family, which shed tears of joy for a family that moved from Tonga for a better life.

“Every time someone brings it up or I see that video as well, always brings tears,” Vaa'i said.

Today at their Auckland home where Tupou is one of nine siblings, mum and dad were still in disbelief.

“My dad being tired of doing fences and my mum working factory like, you know it's all been paid off, like they're so proud,” Vaa'i sister Katalina said

Vaa'i saying his dad’s hard work inspired him.

“He always told me his struggles and he didn't want to see me go through his struggles as well so that was one thing that motivated me to be where I am today,” he said.

That motivation saw him go from being bullied for his size as a kid, to catching the eye of former All Black Eric Rush, who backed his application to join Wesley College.

Vaa'i became head prefect at the famous rugby nursery and the seeds of an All Black dream were planted by his first XV coach, something that both parents were very grateful for.

“A big thank you to him for believing in Tupou. Now he made it,” mum Susana told 1 NEWS.

“For you, for the people to help my son, today I’m very, very happy,” dad Ueini said.

Support even came in from grandma in Tonga, who wishes she could be here to celebrate.

The family remembered her as well as the older brother they lost along the way.

“I've been through some dark places and I guess that was good for me 'cause look where I am today,” Vaa'i said.