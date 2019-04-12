TODAY |

'They make him feel like a murderer' - Alan Jones fires more barbs at Rugby Australia over Israel Folau

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Australia
Religion
Social Issues

Former Wallabies coach turned broadcaster Alan Jones has taken another swing at Rugby Australia over their treatment of star player Israel Folau, saying the organisation is making him "feel like a murderer".

Alan Jones has been a staunch supporter of Folau since his saga with Rugby Australia began last month when he posted on social media that Hell awaits homosexuals and other groups of people - an action that has since been deemed a "high breach" of the governing body's code of conduct and could see the fullback's contract terminated.

After slamming Rugby Australia on Sky News Australia earlier this month, Jones opted to use his latest column in The Australian to condemn the organisation once again over their "mindless presecution" of Folau.

"The sadness in all this is not Israel's alone. He is a gifted and gentle soul with not a sinew of hate in his body," Jones wrote.

"While he is at peace with his god he says to me, simply and plaintively: 'They make me feel like a murderer.'

"Yet even murderers and rapists get a reduction in their terms."

Jones added RA boss Raelene Castle and her board should resign over how they've handled the situation.

"The board can yet salvage something in the interests of the game.

"Resign graciously. Allow a new administration to address all the problems of the game, including this, and start again on an equal footing honouring the twin principles of fairness to everybody and the preservation of our game.

"Where we are today can be simply expressed. It is either goodbye the board of Rugby Australia or goodbye democracy and goodbye freedom. This must stop before it gets worse."

A punishment is expected to be handed down to Folau today.

Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Wallabies star Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Australia
Religion
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
2
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
3
Kyrgios is facing a big fine and possible suspension for his antics in his match with Caspar Rudd.
Nick Kyrgios throws chair and racquet in another tantrum, walks off court to default Italian Open match
4
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
5
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
'They make him feel like a murderer' - Alan Jones fires more barbs at Rugby Australia over Israel Folau
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:50
The smaller parties are getting plenty of cut through.

Australian PM predicts close result as elections loom
02:22
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.

King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
More than 80 officers were involved in the search of seven properties across the city.

Rwandan killers allegedly re-settled in Australia a 'bitter disappointment' to NZ victims' families
00:56
Chiefs coach Colin Cooper said today Cane was going "really well" at training.

Sam Cane set to return for Chiefs, named on the bench to face Blues