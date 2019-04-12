'They make him feel like a murderer' - Alan Jones fires more barbs at Rugby Australia over Israel Folau

Former Wallabies coach turned broadcaster Alan Jones has taken another swing at Rugby Australia over their treatment of star player Israel Folau, saying the organisation is making him "feel like a murderer".

Alan Jones has been a staunch supporter of Folau since his saga with Rugby Australia began last month when he posted on social media that Hell awaits homosexuals and other groups of people - an action that has since been deemed a "high breach" of the governing body's code of conduct and could see the fullback's contract terminated.

After slamming Rugby Australia on Sky News Australia earlier this month, Jones opted to use his latest column in The Australian to condemn the organisation once again over their "mindless presecution" of Folau.

"The sadness in all this is not Israel's alone. He is a gifted and gentle soul with not a sinew of hate in his body," Jones wrote.

"While he is at peace with his god he says to me, simply and plaintively: 'They make me feel like a murderer.'

"Yet even murderers and rapists get a reduction in their terms."

Jones added RA boss Raelene Castle and her board should resign over how they've handled the situation.

"The board can yet salvage something in the interests of the game.

"Resign graciously. Allow a new administration to address all the problems of the game, including this, and start again on an equal footing honouring the twin principles of fairness to everybody and the preservation of our game.

"Where we are today can be simply expressed. It is either goodbye the board of Rugby Australia or goodbye democracy and goodbye freedom. This must stop before it gets worse."