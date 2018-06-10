 

'There was no intention to hurt him' - All Blacks coach on French accusations of foul play

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has responded to French coach Jacques Brunel's accusations, with Hansen saying the dangerous tackles last night were purely "accidental".

Steve Hansen said Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi's tackle on French winger Remmy Grosso was completely accidental.
Source: 1 NEWS

Brunel criticised the All Blacks after the match saying Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi's tackle on French winger Remy Grosso should have been a yellow card offence in the 59th minute.

Cane hit Grosso's face with a swinging arm, with Tu'ungafasi's shoulder connecting to Grosso's jaw as the French appeared to slip while going into the tackle.

"Look, I can understand that they'll be a little bit miffed when their guy got yellow carded," said Hansen.

French lock Paul Gabrillagues was sin-binned early in the second half for what appeared to be a high tackle on All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty, replays showed his tackle was legal and connected with Crotty's shoulder.

"As I said last night, I don't think their guy should have been yellow carded nor do I think Ofa should have been yellow carded either.

"Our game... is really fluid and there is movement in it and when you get two guys coming in to making a tackle on, things can change late."

Hansen said there was no malice in the tackle made by Cane and Tu'ungafasi.

"I think that was what happened, Sammy made the tackle and Ofa ended up hitting him in the face with his shoulder accidentally.

"So there was no intention to hurt him, unfortunately it was one of those things," he said.

"All three of them got head knocks and Sam got an elbow in the face from the French guy as well.

"So accident, it's just one of those things."

The All Blacks take on the French next Saturday for their second Test of the series at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

