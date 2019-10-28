'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane left teammate Sonny Bill Williams red faced, stitching him up as the pair fronted media at the Rugby World Cup in Japan this afternoon.

As Williams spoke about having a positive mindset despite the All Blacks falling to England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday night, Cane saw the opportunity to get one up on his teammate, and didn't hesitate to take it.

"For me with my faith, I always try to look at things with a gratitude mindset," Williams said.

"Having to pray five times a day, you always seem to be in that state of mind, kids are just another blessing on top of that. Being here, speaking to you guys is another blessing sometimes."

"That's not what you said in the lifts," Cane jokingly interjected.

Williams did try and get his own back later on though, with Cane questioned about outgoing Wales coach and incoming Chiefs boss, Warren Gatland.

"Was that Gats or was it Bryn [Gatland] that you were texting in the lift? Saying see you soon," Williams asked.