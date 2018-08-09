Taranaki announce signing of ex-All Black Brendon Leonard for Mitre 10 Cup

Rugby Australia aren't panicking over low ticket sales for next week's first Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney, with over 15,000 seats still available for the series opener.

With last year's record low turnout of 54,846, the August 18 Bledisloe opener is threatening once again to be played out in front of empty seats, with the Australian public's interest in rugby union apparently at an all time low following poor results from the Wallabies and the Australian Super Rugby contingent.

As of Monday this week, just over 45,000 tickets had been sold for the clash, leaving little time to sell 10,000 more to avoid another record low crowd,

However, Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says she believes that there is no cause for alarm just yet, with attendance internally estimated at around 60,000 for next week's clash.

"North of 55,000, so 58-60,000 is where we think we'll get to," Castle told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It will mean that ANZ Stadium at 60,000 will feel really full."

Last year's 54-34 loss to the All Blacks saw the lowest crowd numbers in the professional era in Australia, compared to the record 109,000 turnout in Sydney back in July 2000.