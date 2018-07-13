Super Rugby round 19 picks: All Blacks galore rested for final round - will it come back to haunt anyone?

Source:
The final round of Super Rugby is upon us and there's another two derbies to dissect. Who are the TVNZ rugby oracles picking? Check below!
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
ROUND 19
Chiefs v Hurricanes
Highlanders v Rebels
Crusaders v Blues
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Chiefs 1-12 - "Devil's advocate. Chiefs are a tough pack at home. Hurricanes 'resting' an in-form Bus as well."
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "I don't think you even need to be a follower of the Heveldt anti-Blues law to pick this one."
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 1-12
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Chiefs v Hurricanes
Highlanders v Rebels
Crusaders v Blues
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Hurricanes trying to get back on a roll after that flat patch. Chiefs are tough in Hamilton but resting a few as well."
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+ - "Highlanders will be desperate to get back on track and for a big blow out."
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Surely only going one way! Crusaders will be looking to hold on to momentum going into the playoffs."
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Will be close but Marty isn’t quite Damian McKenzie."
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+ - "I really like the look of the ‘landers loose forward trio."
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Impossible to see bumbling Blues breaking derby duck."
Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp reporter
Chiefs v Hurricanes
Highlanders v Rebels
Crusaders v Blues
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Chiefs may have won 3 of the last 4 regular season games against the Hurricanes but Chris Boyd’s side on paper just look too strong."
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Blues will try and give Jerome Kaino a fitting farewell but I can't foresee anything other than a Crusaders triumph."
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+
Scoreboard: Waters 117, Saville 111, Heveldt 109, Malili 108, Knuckey 99, Stuart 98, Rimene-Sproat 96, Wilson 95, Reich 93, Hall-Smith 89, Prendiville 87, McKenzie 87.
