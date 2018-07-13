 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Super Rugby round 19 picks: All Blacks galore rested for final round - will it come back to haunt anyone?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The final round of Super Rugby is upon us and there's another two derbies to dissect. Who are the TVNZ rugby oracles picking? Check below!

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 19 action.
Source: 1 NEWS

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 19

Chiefs v Hurricanes
Highlanders v Rebels
Crusaders v Blues

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Chiefs 1-12 - "Devil's advocate. Chiefs are a tough pack at home. Hurricanes 'resting' an in-form Bus as well."
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "I don't think you even need to be a follower of the Heveldt anti-Blues law to pick this one."

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Chiefs v Hurricanes
Highlanders v Rebels
Crusaders v Blues

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Hurricanes trying to get back on a roll after that flat patch. Chiefs are tough in Hamilton but resting a few as well."
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+ - "Highlanders will be desperate to get back on track and for a big blow out."
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Surely only going one way! Crusaders will be looking to hold on to momentum going into the playoffs."

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Will be close but Marty isn’t quite Damian McKenzie."
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+ - "I really like the look of the ‘landers loose forward trio."
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Impossible to see bumbling Blues breaking derby duck."

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes
Highlanders v Rebels
Crusaders v Blues

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Chiefs may have won 3 of the last 4 regular season games against the Hurricanes but Chris Boyd’s side on paper just look too strong."
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Blues will try and give Jerome Kaino a fitting farewell but I can't foresee anything other than a Crusaders triumph."

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+

Scoreboard: Waters 117, Saville 111, Heveldt 109, Malili 108, Knuckey 99, Stuart 98, Rimene-Sproat 96, Wilson 95, Reich 93, Hall-Smith 89, Prendiville 87, McKenzie 87.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder runs with the ball during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 9th of June 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Who will triumph as Chiefs, Canes battle for home quarter-final spot?

2
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

01:49
3
Venus and his South African doubles partner Raven Klassen won their semi-final 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kiwi Michael Venus 'ecstatic' about making men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

03:02
4
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 19 action.

Super Rugby round 19 picks: All Blacks galore rested for final round - will it come back to haunt anyone?

5
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

Levin double-fatal crash: Woman charged with careless driving causing death

Four others were injured in the crash on Monday.

Patterson shot two women dead and injured a third man two weeks ago, and now a 61-year-old is facing charges.

Former soldier who supplied military style weapons to Whangārei double-murderer sentenced to home detention

Michael Hayes was handed his sentence in the Whangārei District Court today.

01:41
Of the 10,000 homes – 3,500 will be KiwiBuild homes, Phil Twyford says.

Government to build 10,000 new homes in South Auckland a third of which will be KiwiBuild homes

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced the self-described "ambitious" Māngere project today.

03:39
Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."

00:26

'We're not heroes' - British diver insists they were just doing their jobs in cave rescue of 12 Thai boys

The diver who first found the boys says "we're very relieved that they're all alive".