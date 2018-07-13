Super Rugby round 19 picks: All Blacks galore rested for final round - will it come back to haunt anyone?

The final round of Super Rugby is upon us and there's another two derbies to dissect. Who are the TVNZ rugby oracles picking? Check below!

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

ROUND 19

Chiefs v Hurricanes

Highlanders v Rebels

Crusaders v Blues



Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Chiefs 1-12 - "Devil's advocate. Chiefs are a tough pack at home. Hurricanes 'resting' an in-form Bus as well."

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "I don't think you even need to be a follower of the Heveldt anti-Blues law to pick this one."



Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 1-12



John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+



Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Chiefs v Hurricanes

Highlanders v Rebels

Crusaders v Blues

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Hurricanes trying to get back on a roll after that flat patch. Chiefs are tough in Hamilton but resting a few as well."

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+ - "Highlanders will be desperate to get back on track and for a big blow out."

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Surely only going one way! Crusaders will be looking to hold on to momentum going into the playoffs."



Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Will be close but Marty isn’t quite Damian McKenzie."

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+ - "I really like the look of the ‘landers loose forward trio."

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Impossible to see bumbling Blues breaking derby duck."



Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes

Highlanders v Rebels

Crusaders v Blues

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Chiefs may have won 3 of the last 4 regular season games against the Hurricanes but Chris Boyd’s side on paper just look too strong."

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+ - "Blues will try and give Jerome Kaino a fitting farewell but I can't foresee anything other than a Crusaders triumph."



Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Chiefs v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12

Crusaders v Blues: Crusaders 13+