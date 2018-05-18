Super Rugby Round 14 picks: 'I think the Highlanders could spank the Waratahs' - Sav and Stephen reunited in the tipping hot seat

The NZ streak is on the line twice this week and another local derby nears as well - plenty of action for the TVNZ crew to ponder!

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point!

ROUND 14

Hurricanes v Reds

Blues v Crusaders

Waratahs v Highlanders

Sharks v Chiefs

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Sharks 13+ - "Sorry Chiefs, but way too many injuries and rested All Blacks. This is a Sharks side who thrashed the Highlanders two weeks back!"



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Waratahs v Highlanders: Waratahs 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "Highlanders aren't taking this lightly knowing that first half performance from the 'Tahs could come around again. Full strength squad should be too much for NSW."

Sharks v Chiefs: Sharks 1-12



Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Crusaders: Blues 1-12

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Sharks 1-12



John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Sharks 13+



Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Hurricanes v Reds

Blues v Crusaders

Waratahs v Highlanders

Sharks v Chiefs



Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Sharks 1-12



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+ -"One way traffic."

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "The Southerners need a win to stay in touch. 'Tahs last week were an aberration."

Sharks v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "With all their big guns missing, my head says Sharks, but I have an inkling some of the Chiefs "part timers" will be well up for it."



Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp Reporter

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+ - "Go long Canes!"

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12



Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+ - "Ho hum. I'll be watching the Warriors."

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+ - "The Crusaders might trail early but as the Blues bench brings no impact, the end result looks oh too predictable."

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Sharks 1-12 - "With so many players missing this week, I don’t think the Chiefs mana will be enough to get them home."



Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Sharks 1-12



Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Hurricanes v Reds: Hurricanes 13+

Blues v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+

Waratahs v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Sharks v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12