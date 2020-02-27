TODAY |

Super Rugby latest sports competition affected by coronavirus with Sunwolves game set to be cancelled

Super Rugby has become the latest sports competition to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak with an upcoming fixture between the Sunwolves and Brumbies likely to be cancelled.

SANZAAR announced this afternoon the March 6 match in Osaka has been cancelled due to multiple factors linked to Covid-19.

"The international cross-border nature of the Super Rugby tournament has led SANZAAR to review its playing schedule and to implement specific tournament protocols to minimise any risks of the ongoing effects of the corona [COVID-19] virus," SANZAAR said in a statement.

"To date the virus has been detected in 30 countries and territories around the world. The most concerning to SANZAAR of these are the Sunwolves’ home venues in Japan and Singapore where matches are scheduled to be played.

"SANZAAR has now been informed that the Japanese Government has requested the cancellation of sporting events in the country for the next two weeks with specific mention of the Japanese professional sports leagues. This includes the Sunwolves versus Brumbies match that is scheduled to be played in Osaka on the 6th March 2020.

"SANZAAR is now working to determine if this match can be relocated. SANZAAR will issue further details on the position of this match and any potential further disruptions in the near future."

The governing body said they have been in contact with medical officials in each team, including the Sunwolves, who are monitoring players and staff for symptoms. Match officials are also being monitored.

The coronavirus has caused over 15 sports to postpone or cancel events since the outbreak was confirmed earlier this year, some of which have been Olympic qualifying events and world championships.

While most affected events have been in Asia, sport in Europe is also starting to suffer with the Six Nations Test between Italy and Ireland one of the latest big matches to be cancelled.

To date, approximately 81,000 people have been sickened by the virus globally, with over 2700 fatalities reported in China alone.

