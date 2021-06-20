Super Rugby: Dixon jokes about gulf in quality between Blues, Highlanders facilities

Despite falling just short of a Super Rugby title, Highlanders skipper Ash Dixon was still full of smiles and pride after the game, even joking about the differing standard of facilities the two teams had available to them.

The Highlanders fell to a 23-15 loss to the Blues last night, valiantly fighting right until the final whistle.

In the aftermath, Dixon told reporters coming to Eden Park was a different experience to what they'd had in Dunedin over the past week.

"They've got some pretty good resources with their gym and I've heard they've got a cafe and a cook, about five showers, saunas and spas," Dixon said of the facilities available to the Blues.

"We've got two showers and one of them wasn't working. Then someone blocked the sh***** this week so we only had one sh*****, but we're used to it, we just suck it up and get on with it, that's the attitude," he laughed.

Blake Gibson scored the match-sealing try for the Blues in the 77th minute after a tense second-half which saw the Highlanders overturn a 13-6 halftime deficit.

"We gave ourselves a chance," Dixon said.

"I couldn't be more proud of our team and the way we turned up tonight.

"There's plenty of quality in this team and this region," Dixon said of the Blues.

"They are a powerhouse of New Zealand rugby. To play at Eden Park, it's the home of New Zealand rugby. It's a fortress here and we stuck in there and I'm really stoked."

Dixon's season is not over yet.