Super Rugby Aotearoa to return in 2021 with possible addition of Pacific team - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Super Rugby Aotearoa will reportedly return for a second season next year with a revised competition which could feature a Pacific team.

Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. Super Rugby Aotearoa. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, Sunday 9 August 2020. Source: Photosport

Mediaworks reports Super Rugby Aotearoa will return next year after original plans from NZ Rugby and Rugby Australia to unite for a trans-Tasman version of the competition were put on hold for 2021 due to the ongoing issues with Covid-19.

The report says the competition is expected to be signed off on within the next two weeks, with the inclusion of a Pacific side also in the works.

Meanwhile, Super Rugby Australia will also run once again, but a crossover tournament will feature at the end of the domestic competitions to add some trans-Tasman flair.

New Zealand Rugby has stated publicly that they can pull off another Super Rugby Aotearoa competition but a full trans-Tasman competition remains their preference.

