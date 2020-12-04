TODAY |

Super Rugby Aotearoa eyeing goal line drop-outs and captain's call, 1 NEWS understands

Rule changes are coming to Super Rugby Aotearoa next season, with goal line drop-outs and captain's calls being considered, 1 NEWS understands.

Goal line drop-outs and captain’s challenges could be introduced, 1 NEWS understands Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The captain's call would be similar to those in NRL and American football's challenge system.

"I'm all for it," Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said at yesterday's squad announcements.

"There's a lot of close calls in the dying minutes where it will play a very big part."

His coach, Leon MacDonald, was equally enthusiastic about the prospect of goal-line drop outs, which play a large role in the 13-man code.

"Giving the ball back in an attacking position to the opposition, without having to go and scrum, makes the game faster and potentially quite an exciting opportunity."

Pre-season starts in a little over four weeks, despite the provincial season just finishing.


 

Rugby
