Super Rugby Aotearoa eyeing goal line drop-outs and captain's call, 1 NEWS understands

Rule changes are coming to Super Rugby Aotearoa next season, with goal line drop-outs and captain's calls being considered, 1 NEWS understands.

The captain's call would be similar to those in NRL and American football's challenge system.

"I'm all for it," Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said at yesterday's squad announcements.

"There's a lot of close calls in the dying minutes where it will play a very big part."

His coach, Leon MacDonald, was equally enthusiastic about the prospect of goal-line drop outs, which play a large role in the 13-man code.

"Giving the ball back in an attacking position to the opposition, without having to go and scrum, makes the game faster and potentially quite an exciting opportunity."

Pre-season starts in a little over four weeks, despite the provincial season just finishing.