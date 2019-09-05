Steve Hansen's advice to out of touch Ben Smith: 'Just get out there and play'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is urging Ben Smith to keep it simple, looking to return to form after being named at fullback for this weekend's Test against Tonga in Hamilton.

Having been dropped for youngster Sevu Reece for the All Blacks' final Bledisloe Cup Test with Australia, 33-year-old Smith is facing a somewhat uncertain time in the black jersey, having to fight for a spot on the wing rather than his preferred role of fullback.

With Richie Mo'unga's injury forcing a reshuffle at the back this weekend, though, Smith will have another chance in the 15 jersey -coach Hansen advising him to do what he knows in the hope of building some form heading into the Rugby World Cup in Japan starting later this month.

"I want to see Bender [Smith] just being Bender," Hansen began.

"Trust his instincts, don't overthink things, just get out there and play with a big smile on his face.

"He trained well all week."

Hansen also hit back at claims that Smith being played on the wing is responsible for his 2019 struggles.

"There's been a lot made of 'he's lost all his form playing on the wing'. That couldn't be further from the truth.

"The problem he's lost is his own self-belief, and his confidence.

"Maybe that's because of injury, maybe it's because everyone's talking about him leaving and he's got caught up in that. Who knows?

"We've stripped the paint right back. He's got good instincts, he's a good rugby player, and not overthink it.