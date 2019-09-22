Steve Hansen names full-strength side for All Blacks' World Cup quarter-final with Ireland

Steve Hansen has named a full-strength side for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final with Ireland.

Brodie Retallick starts at lock for the clash at Toyko Stadium, and Richie Mo'unga will once again wear the number 10 jersey, and Beauden Barrett 15.

Perhaps the only surprise is at hooker, with Codie Taylor edging ahead of Dane Coles, who is on the bench, while veteran outside back Ben Smith misses the squad entirely.

“There’s a lot of energy and excitement in the team which is normal for this stage of the tournament where the winner takes all. It will add extra pressure to both sides," coach Steve Hansen said in a statement.

“We feel we’ve selected a great mixture of talent in our 23, who are in great form, and the squad includes many players who have a lot of Rugby World Cup knockout match experience."

The match kicks-off at 11.15pm on Saturday.

Team: 1: Joe Moody (43) 2: Codie Taylor (48) 3: Nepo Laulala (23) 4: Brodie Retallick (78) 5: Samuel Whitelock (115) 6: Ardie Savea (42) 7: Sam Cane (65) 8: Kieran Read - captain (124) 9: Aaron Smith (89) 10: Richie Mo’unga (14) 11: George Bridge (7) 12: Anton Lienert-Brown (40) 13: Jack Goodhue (11) 14: Sevu Reece (5) 15: Beauden Barrett (80)