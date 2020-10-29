Steve Hansen cools talks of recruiting rugby union stars as part of shock NRL deal

Sir Steve Hansen is playing down talks of potentially recruiting some of rugby union’s biggest stars to swap codes after signing a shock deal with NRL club the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Sir Steve’s deal with the Bulldogs was announced last night – a move he says is about helping Canterbury’s new coach Trent Barrett – but in a statement excited Bulldogs bosses said the former All Blacks coach could help them secure rugby union talent.

Sir Steve told 1 NEWS that definitely isn’t part of his job description as a high performance consultant.

“I think he got a bit excited about that so, that won't be happening,” Sir Steve said.

Even so, All Blacks coach Ian Foster joked today he wouldn’t leave anything to chance when it came to his predecessor.

“I had a call with him today and told him that I've banned all our backs from answering any phone calls from him.”

Hansen instead will work with Barrett and his management team to create a winning culture at the club with the Bulldogs without a playoffs appearance in the last four seasons.