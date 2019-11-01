Springboks' RWC winners dominate nominations for English writers' personality of the year

South Africa's World Cup winners have dominated the five-strong shortlist for the English Rugby Union Writers' Club personality of the year, after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan last year.

Siya Kolisi Source: Getty

Captain Siya Kolisi leads the nominees list, with the Springboks' first black captain leading South Africa to a 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

Along with Kolisi are halfback Faf de Klerk, another instrumental cog in the Springbok's third Rugby World Cup.

Coach Rassie Erasmus was the third and final South African nominee, after completely transforming the side into world champions in his two-year stint at the helm. Erasmus has since resigned as coach, and will move into a director of rugby role.

To the non-South African nominees, where now former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is the sole European nominee, calling time on his Test career after 134 appearances for his country.

The is one Kiwi, albeit coming in the shape of Japan captain Michael Leitch, having led the Brave Blossoms out of their Rugby World Cup pool for the first time to become the first Asian team to reach the knockout stages.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton is the current holder of the award, to be announced on January 13 in London.