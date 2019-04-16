Spark Sport launches Super Early Bird RWC pass featuring archived All Blacks games

Spark Sport has launched it's coverage of this year's Rugby World Cup with an early bird pass this morning.

Spark confirmed pricing for their coverage of this year's tournament in Japan last month and today began taking steps towards the event with the release of their Super Early Bird Tournament Pass for $59.99.

Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch says fans who want the complete Rugby World Cup experience should take up today's release.

"Tournament Pass holders will get access to full match replays for 30 days following each match, an array of highlights, preview and review programming," Latch said.

"It includes access to a range of historic Rugby World Cup match content as soon as the pass is purchased, giving rugby fans another reason to sign up early and relive the excitement of previous years.

"Spark Sport is the only place rugby fans will be able to watch every single match live; some of the free-to-air matches will be broadcast with a delay on TVNZ. Viewers will also have the flexibility of being able to watch on a wide range of devices."

Archived matches already available include the 1987 semi-finals (All Blacks v Wales, France v Australia), the 1991 All Blacks' 1991 semi-final against Australia as well as the 1991 final (Australia v England). The 1995 semi-final between the All Blacks and England is also available.

All of the archived All Blacks matches also feature interviews by 1 NEWS Sport's Scotty Stevenson with players from the matches.

Spark Sport said more archive matches will be added "in the coming weeks".