 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Sonny Bill Williams studying for a degree in applied management

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Education

Sonny Bill Williams is one of ten players from the Blues studying for a degree with the Otago Polytechnic – with the cross-code superstar working towards a Bachelor in Applied Management.

Williams, who has referred to his study in recent times on social media, was enrolled through Capable New Zealand, a school within Otago Polytechnic.

He, along with his Blues teammates, will complete the qualification remotely while occasionally utilising the polytechnic’s campus in the Auckland CBD.

Glenys Ker, Programme Leader of Capable NZ’s undergraduate programmes, said the players were “beautiful writers” who were able to give an insight into their personalities and achievements.

“It’s the first time Capable NZ has had a group from a sports club undertake this study with the benefit that they can work as a group, learning and sharing together,” Ker said.

“They have 10 months to complete their studies and, hopefully, they will graduate in April 2019.

Sonny Bill Williams has referred to his university life on social media in recent times. Source: Instagram/Sonny Bill Williams
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
Lyle, 36, said he is the "luckiest golfer going around" from his hospital bed after deciding to end his treatment for leukaemia.

Listen: Australian golfer and dad Jarrod Lyle delivers heartbreaking message as he enters palliative care - 'So many people took an interest in my fight'

2

Dillian Whyte claims he beat Parker with broken hand and rib

3

French tennis player throws massive tantrum, goes on racket smashing rampage at Washington Open
4

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
5

Silver Ferns legend Anna Harrison attempts audacious defensive play as she heads into retirement
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:29
The Blues speedster made the most of the weights session in Christchurch.

Video: Rieko Ioane smashes All Blacks’ upper body workout with chin ups and high pull deadlift
01:55
Coach Steve Hansen says a number of players are putting their hands up.

All Blacks' positional battles heating up as Mo'unga, Frizell push cases for more time in the black jersey
02:05
The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test.

James Slipper admits he's 'not all fixed' ahead of rugby return after ban for positive cocaine test
00:42
The squads shared the Apollo Projects Centre in Christchurch today.

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym

Watch: All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder powers through gruelling weights session

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder appears to have left his recent shoulder issues well and truly behind him as he smashed an upper body workout with All Blacks teammates in Christchurch yesterday.

The 27-year-old worked through the All Blacks gym session at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre, tackling squats and the bench press as he did so.

Milner-Skudder has been denied All Blacks opportunities the past two years due to shoulder injuries but he told 1 NEWS earier this year he's just happy to be playing.

"Any chance I get, it's about enjoying it, doing what I need to do, and helping the team out."

The Hurricanes fullback dove head-first into today's workout in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
09:09
nside Parliament: 1 NEWS’ political editor Jessica Mutch and reporter Benedict Collins talk about what happened inside the National Party conference.

Simon Bridges' 'cool' video, the return of Sir John Key and how National's conference stacked-up

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible

Researcher calls for ban on alcohol sponsorship in sport due to impact on kids

Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court over future care of their kids 'unrealistic' and 'too much to expect'

'Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones' - Mark Graham predicts he'll be the first of many Kiwis inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame

'Micro-credentials' billed as answer to skill shortage

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Education
Employment

The government is hoping to tackle the skill shortage by giving the green light for so-called micro-credentials that provide workers with specific skills for niche jobs.

Micro-credentials allow tertiary institutions and industry training organisations to offer qualifications smaller than the traditional limit of 40 credits.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today said micro-credentials ranging from five to 40 credits of learning would allow people to learn new skills without going through a lengthy retraining process.

He said they would be especially helpful for keeping up with technological advances and would supplement, rather than replace, full qualifications.

Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation chief executive Warwick Quinn said it had been trailing six micro-credentials and they were ready to go.

"They cover kitchen installation, they cover frame and truss, they cover aluminum joinery, but there are lots of other areas and other trades we can cover as a result of this announcement," Mr Quinn said.

He said the micro-credentials would be an adjunct to longer qualifications and could take from six or eight weeks to a year to complete.

"What we don't want to do is cannibalise the existing qualifications for full apprenticeships, that's not the intention at all," he said.

Mr Quinn said he expected there would be a lot of demand for the ITO's micro-credentials and they could enrol thousands of trainees.

"Over the last 25 years or so we've had specialisation occurring more and more, but there's been no formal recognition of that specialisation."

The Primary Industry Training Organisation's Linda Sissons said it had developed 14 micro-credentials in areas including biosecurity, new technology, and management.

Dr Sissons said the qualifications would be available on a "just in time" basis so people could get new skills when they are needed.

She said people would still need full qualifications.

"What micro-credentials will do is deal with stuff that comes from left-field that industry needs to get on top of really quickly like M Bovis in the cattle industry."

Meanwhile, the manager of Wellington company Well Hung Joinery, Stephen Fairbrass, said three of its qualified cabinet-makers had been part of a trial of a micro-credential in kitchen installation.

"It's a great thing for the industry as a whole, but especially for us, we're able to offer our workers an upskill that might show areas where they are not completely competent at the moment," he said.

"One of the things we are finding at the moment is that we can't get skilled joiners, cabinet-makers.

"The industry is so busy so we've got two opportunities to either train someone up for the three to four-year qualification or, because the kitchen market at the moment is booming, we could potentially employee people and train them up as kitchen installers," Mr Fairbrass said.

One of the joiners on the programme, Nic Kirk, said the micro-credential was useful because different joinery companies were specialising in different niches and the qualification showed those companies that workers had the skills they needed.

Education Minister, Chris Hipkins made the announcement alongside Building and Construction Minister and Associate Education Minister, Jenny Salesa. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Education
Employment