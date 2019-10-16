Solomone Kata joins Brumbies in switch from league to union

Tonga and New Zealand rugby league international Solomone Kata has switched codes to join the Brumbies.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Canberra-based Super Rugby franchise, having previously played in the NRL with the New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm.

Capped six times by Tonga, and on five occasions by the Kiwis, the utility back has been signed from 2020 to add depth to the Brumbies backline.

"He is a point of difference player with a physical profile to add to our squad," said Brumbies coach Dan McKellar.

"He is a very powerful and dynamic footballer who has the ability to stress any defensive line.

"At this stage we see him as a utility back and we will be open minded about the position he plays."

Kata, who scored 45 tries in 93 matches for the Warriors, joins the Brumbies from the Storm, where he did not make a first grade appearance.