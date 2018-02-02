Slick Highlanders put it through the hands, score excellent team try against poor Waratahs

The Highlanders have made an energetic start to the year with a 55-29 win over Waratahs in a pre-season clash in Queenstown.

The home side roared across for nine tries in a match played three 30-minute thirds.

Down 10-7 after the opening third, the Highlanders scored four unanswered tries through the middle stanza to take control.

They won the final third 22-19, with midfield back Rob Thompson completing a hat-trick to end a week in which he extended his Highlanders contract until 2020.

The Waratahs scored five tries, including an early double from former Western Force winger Alex Newsome.

They also scored the last two tries to add some respectability to the scoreline.

Both teams were missing a host of their first-choice players and blooded a handful of newcomers yet to make their Super Rugby debut.