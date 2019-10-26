Sevu Reece's mother travels to Japan from Fiji to watch her son play for first time in five years

Sevu Reece’s mum has travelled to Japan from Fiji to watch the All Blacks’ winger play for the first time since he moved to New Zealand.

Amelia Reece will watch her son play for the first time since he moved to New Zealand in 2014 to attend Hamilton Boys' High School and play for the school’s first XV, FBC News reports.

Last year, his journey in New Zealand rugby appeared to be over after he signed a deal with Connacht.

The Irish club terminated the deal due after Reece was involved in a domestic violence incident in July, 2018.

Reece was discharged without conviction, fined $750 and stood down for one Mitre 10 Cup match for Waikato.

While the Chiefs didn't offer him a contract, he was handed a lifeline by the Crusaders.

Coach Steve Hansen defended the selection of Reece after picking him for the All Blacks for the first time earlier this year.

"That's all been dealt with, both in the court and by the rugby union," Hansen told reporters in early July.