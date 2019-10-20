TODAY |

Sevu Reece thriving in 'no structure' All Blacks back three - 'Just doing what we do best'

Rookie All Blacks speedster Sevu Reece is relishing the freedom being given to him and the other outside backs by team management, saying it allows them to do "what we do best".

Reece, along with fellow wing George Bridge and Beauden Barrett at fullback, again put on another strong display in the All Blacks' 46-14 Rugby World Cup quarter-final win against Ireland last night.

The trio finished as the top three in metres gained by both teams and combined for nine clean breaks and 15 defenders beaten.

The All Blacks coach said it's not about how much experience a player has, but rather what experiences they've earned.

The 22-year-old told 1 NEWS after the game he gives team management a lot of credit for trusting the trio to play so freely.

"A big strength of ours is playing what's in front of us," Reece told 1 NEWS.

"There's not structure there - just doing what we do best."

And if Reece had any cause for doubt about his game currently, it was stomped out by management after the final whistle.

"After the game, coach came to me and said he was impressed."

The speedster put in another strong performance with George Bridge and Beauden Barrett.
