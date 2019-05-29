SBW on track to return for Blues 'next week' after surgery on troublesome knee

The Blues could get an injection of experience in the midfield for their final push at a Super Rugby playoff spot with veteran All Black Sonny Bill Williams expected to be available for selection next week.

Williams was spotted training with the team as they prepare to host the Bulls on Friday night leading to coach Leon MacDonald being asked what his selection status is.

"We're just trying to build his [work] load back up," MacDonald said.

"You can't go from minimal to a lot quickly, especially when you come back from an injury like that."

Williams has been sidelined since round seven when the Blues beat the Stormers 24-9 at Eden Park on March 30.

The 33-year-old suffered a knee injury while setting up a try for first-five Otere Black. Williams had surgery on it two weeks later, pushing back his recovery by approximately six weeks.

But MacDonald said Williams is getting close to a return.

"His load this week has increased to what would be a typical game week and if he can tolerate that, he'll be good to go next week."

MacDonald added Williams' return also helps strengthen the squad with sharing work loads as they look to reach the playoffs.

"Our ability to manage minutes and put strong teams on the field is critical for us.

"Sonny coming back online is pleasing for us."

After the Blues play the Bulls this week, they will finish the season on the road with games against the Reds and Hurricanes.