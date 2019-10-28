SBW calls for Pacific Island or Māori coach to replace Steve Hansen

Sonny Bill Williams has suggested that a Māori or Pacific Island coach should replace Steve Hansen to take charge of the All Blacks, with Friday's match to be Hansen's last time in charge of the team.

As the All Blacks now prepare for the Rugby World Cup's bronze medal match against Wales in Tokyo, Hansen is getting ready for his final Test as head coach, having been involved in various roles with New Zealand since 2004.

Naturally, speculation is rife as to who could potentially fill Hansen's shoes in, arguably, the most desirable job in world rugby, the likes of Scott Robertson, Ian Foster and Jamie Joseph's names all being thrown around by fans and commentators alike.

Williams though, is taking a different approach, wanting whoever steps into Hansen's shoes to be representative of New Zealand's diverse, multicultural society.

"For myself, there's a lot of coaches that'll be leaving this year," Williams said.

"One thing that I'd probably put to the NZRU, [is that] it would be good to see a Pacific Islander or a Māori in the coaching system that would have a bit of influence.

"The way that the game's going and it is today, there's a lot of island boys, a lot of Māori boys that play for the All Blacks, and I'm just thinking how we can get the best out of those boys.

"I know that there's a bit of space there for that growth."