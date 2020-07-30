TODAY |

Sam Whitelock's jersey auction for charity passes $6000

The auction of Sam Whitelock's jersey after last night's Crusaders win over the Chiefs has passed $6000, and is still climbing.

Proceeds from Whitelock's game-worn jersey against the Chiefs will go towards Farmstrong. Source: Breakfast

Whitelock put the jersey he wore for his 150th Super Rugby match up for auction, with all funds raised going to Farmstrong, a charity devoted to helping rural wellbeing among New Zealand's farming community.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast last week, Whitelock also revealed that the Crusaders will also make a contribution to the same cause.

"The other thing we're going to do is, there's going to be an option to nominate a farming family or a rural family that might be under a bit of pressure and the Crusaders are going to host them next week against the Highlanders," Whitelock said.

"It doesn't matter where you are in the country, the Crusaders will pay for the flights and get you down here with some tickets."

The TradeMe auction is scheduled to close on Thursday morning.

