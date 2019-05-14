TODAY |

Sam Cane to start for Chiefs in Super Rugby clash against Reds

After a successful return last week off the bench against the Blues, All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has been named to start at blindside flanker for the Chiefs in their clash against the Reds in Hamilton on Friday.

The 27-year-old made his long-awaited return to rugby last Saturday in the Chiefs' 23-8 loss to the Blues at Eden Park, playing 41 minutes.

Cane had been side-lined for seven months after fracturing a vertebrae in his neck last October against the Springboks in Pretoria.

Angus Ta'avao and Anton Lienert-Brown will miss the match against the Reds, given their enforced All Blacks breaks.

Cane will also be captaining the Chiefs, taking over the role from starting halfback Brad Weber.

The Chiefs sit at the bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference and will need to win the remainder of their three regular season matches convincingly to have a chance of a play-off spot.

Chiefs: Solomon Alaimalo, Shaun Stevenson, Tumua Manu, Alex Nankivell, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Marty McKenzie, Brad Weber; Pita Gus Sowakula, Lachlan Boshier, Sam Cane (c), Tyler Ardron, Jesse Parete, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Atu Moli.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross, Sosefo Kautai, Daymon Leasuasu, Mitchell Karpik, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Jack Debreczeni, Sean Wainui.

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper said today Cane was going "really well" at training.
