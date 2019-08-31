TODAY |

Ryan Crotty returns from injury in style as Canterbury demolish Southland 80-0

Ryan Crotty enjoyed an almost perfect return from injury, scoring twice in Canterbury’s 80-0 demolition job on Southland this afternoon in Christchurch.

Crotty, who only played 40 minutes in what will be his last outing in red and black, also set another try up as the Cantabs ran rampant against the Stags.

Both of Crotty’s tries came from good support play with the second-five-eighth on hand to take passes from teammates following line breaks.

The 12-tries-to-none thrashing is Canterbury’s first win of the season while Southland remain without a win since 2016.

The All Blacks midfielder played a half of the 80-0 hammering of the Stags. Source: SKY
