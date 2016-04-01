TODAY |

Richie McCaw, Sir Graham Henry to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

All Blacks great Richie McCaw is one of the two Kiwis who will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame on November 2, it was announced this afternoon. 

He will be joined by long-serving coach Sir Graham Henry.

McCaw played 148 Test matches for New Zealand, with 110 caps as captain. The most capped All Black of all time, he has led his nation to two world champion titles. The 38-year-old has also won World Rugby player of the year three times.

Sir Graham, meanwhile, coached the All Blacks to their first Rugby World Cup title since 1987.

Source: Breakfast

Joining the two New Zealand legends at the ceremony will be Shiggy Konno of Japan, Os du Randt of South Africa, Peter Fatialofa of Samoa and Diego Ormaechea of Uruguay.

The ceremony will take place in Tokyo one day after the Rugby World Cup final. This year’s six inductees bring the total in the hall of fame to 148 since it began in 2006.

Source: Breakfast
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Luke Jacobson 'gutted' as concussion rules him out of All Blacks' World Cup campaign
2
Robbie Deans opens up about brother and former All Black Bruce's death - 'It's still pretty raw'
3
The Front Row: The 'BS call' thrown at the All Blacks and RWC pool predictions
4
Prosecutors investigating Springboks lock for alleged assault and racial abuse day before RWC selection
5
'I worry about his future' - NRL pundits admit concern for Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Rugby World Cup preview: Pumas must learn to finish stronger both in games and at tournament
00:15

Hawke's Bay stay unbeaten in Mitre 10 Cup after nail biter against Waikato
00:38

Rugby World Cup preview: All Blacks have sights locked on third straight Web Ellis Cup
01:05

Rugby World Cup preview: Warren Gatland looking to leave Wales as a world champion