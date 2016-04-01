Richie McCaw, Sir Graham Henry to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

All Blacks great Richie McCaw is one of the two Kiwis who will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame on November 2, it was announced this afternoon.

He will be joined by long-serving coach Sir Graham Henry.

McCaw played 148 Test matches for New Zealand, with 110 caps as captain. The most capped All Black of all time, he has led his nation to two world champion titles. The 38-year-old has also won World Rugby player of the year three times.

Sir Graham, meanwhile, coached the All Blacks to their first Rugby World Cup title since 1987.

Source: Breakfast

Joining the two New Zealand legends at the ceremony will be Shiggy Konno of Japan, Os du Randt of South Africa, Peter Fatialofa of Samoa and Diego Ormaechea of Uruguay.