The All Blacks Sevens have gotten their Las Vegas Sevens campaign off to a perfect start after dismantling Samoa 33-0 in their opening game.

The New Zealand side was made to work early on their own try line as they defended an early Samoan attack but after forcing a turnover, winger Regan Ware was in to score at the other end.

Ware then crossed the line 30 seconds later off the kickoff, effectively opening the flood gates as his team built a 19-0 halftime lead.

Things didn't change in the second half either, with Kurt Baker and Sione Molia adding their names to the scoring list to push the lead to 33-0.

The All Blacks enter this weekend's competition tied for first overall with hosts USA after beating the Americans in the Cup final in Sydney last month.