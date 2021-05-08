Razor Robertson busts a move as Crusaders clinch another Super Rugby title

It was always inevitable after the final whistle was blown, but Crusaders coach Scott 'Razor' Robertson has once again brought out his traditional breakdance following his side's title victory this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crusaders overcame a two-man disadvantage to defeat the Chiefs 24-13 in Christchurch for their fifth straight Super Rugby title.

As has been the case after every title victory, Robertson showed off his moves by breakdancing on the pitch, much to the joy of his team, who cheered him on.