Razor Robertson busts a move as Crusaders clinch another Super Rugby title

It was always inevitable after the final whistle was blown, but Crusaders coach Scott 'Razor' Robertson has once again brought out his traditional breakdance following his side's title victory this evening.

The Crusaders coach busted some moves after his side won its fifth straight Super Rugby title. Source: SKY

The Crusaders overcame a two-man disadvantage to defeat the Chiefs 24-13 in Christchurch for their fifth straight Super Rugby title.

As has been the case after every title victory, Robertson showed off his moves by breakdancing on the pitch, much to the joy of his team, who cheered him on.

Richie Mo'unga led the way for the Crusaders, having a perfect game with the boot, while Robertson also credited David Havili and Ethan Blackadder for their breakout performances this season.

